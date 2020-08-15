Rio Arriba County undersheriff facing felony charges

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The second in command at a New Mexico Sheriff’s Department turned himself in Friday. Now he and his boss are both facing felony charges.

Rio Arriba County Undersheriff Martin Trujillo turned himself into Magistrate Court Friday after he was charged with encouraging his deputies to draw guns on Espanola and Taos Police officers. The incident happened in May when the officers showed up to arrest Trujillo’s boss, Sheriff James Lujan.

The sheriff himself is accused of trying to protect his friend from being arrested by Espanola Police then refusing to comply with a search warrant on his phone. His law enforcement certification has been revoked, though he still heads the department. Undersheriff Trujillo is also still on the job.

