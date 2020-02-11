Closings & Delays
Rio Arriba County reaches settlement with Espanola teen tased by deputy

New Mexico

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – An Espanola teen is getting a big payout after he was tased by a deputy.

In May of last year, Deputy Jeremy Barnes tased a 15-year-old special education student at Espanola Valley High. The teen’s family sued the county and on Monday the teen’s attorney, Shannon Kennedy, announced they had reached a settlement.

She would only say it was a ‘substantial amount of money’ that would be paid out to her client over time. Following the tasing, Barnes was fired from the Sheriff’s department and is facing criminal charges.

He is scheduled for trial in May.

