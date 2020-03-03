Rio Arriba County, Española school district to pay $1.3M following student’s tasing

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – An Española teen is getting a million-dollar payout after he was tased by a deputy.

In May, Deputy Jeremy Barnes tased a 15-year-old special education student at Espanola Valley High School. The teen’s family sued and reached a settlement last month.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Rio Arriba County and Española Public Schools have agreed to pay the family about $1.3 million over time. Barnes faces criminal charges and is scheduled for trial.

