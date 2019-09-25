Rio Arriba County deputy faces charges after tasing teen

(KRQE)-The Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Department deputy under scrutiny for tasing a high schooler is being charged.

Video shows deputy Jeremy Barnes tasing a 15-year-old special education student at Española High School back in May. Court documents show he’s now been charged with child abuse, false imprisonment, aggravated battery, and violating ethical principles of public service.

KRQE News 13 has previously reported that Barnes has a questionable past in law enforcement. He worked in Milan and Grants but was fired after a short time.