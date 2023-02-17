NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – He’s the bear who advocates for fire prevention. Now, Smokey Bear may get his own New Mexico license plate.

Five state lawmakers have introduced a bill, known as House Bill 363, that could put Smokey’s name and image onto a special plate, similar to the ones dedicated to causes or the state’s university.

The original Smokey was a burned bear cub rescued from the Capitan Mountains in 1950.

The ad campaign took off quickly with Smokey’s iconic phrase: “Only you can prevent forest fires.”

The specialty plates would cost $50 with a $40 yearly renewal fee.

The bill got unanimous support from the House Taxation Committee this morning.

If the bill is approved, the Taxation and Revenue Department would need to seek a long-term license from the USDA to use Smokey’s likeness