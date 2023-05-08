SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –The New Mexico Film Office (NMFO) has announced a new Netflix film will begin filming throughout the state in May. According to a press release, “Rez Ball” is an inspirational sports drama directed by Gallup native Sydney Freeland (“Reservation Dogs”) and will film in and around Albuquerque, Shiprock, Belen, Los Lunas, Estancia, Santa Fe, Rio Rancho, and the Navajo Nation.

The production will employ 3,000 New Mexicans, including 180 crew members and 2,737 background talent. It will star Jessica Matten (“Dark Winds”) and Julia Jones (“The Mandalorian”).

The film tells the story of the Chuska Warriors, a Native American high school basketball team from Chuska, New Mexico. The team fights for the state championship after losing their star player.

“‘RezBall,’ an Indigenous story set in New Mexico, is being produced in New Mexico, directed by an Indigenous New Mexican from Gallup, and will be distributed by our state film partner Netflix,” NMFO Director Amber Dodson says. “‘Rez Ball’ is a testament to what a sustainable, progressive, and inclusive film and media ecosystem is, and can continue to be in New Mexico.