NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Officials are asking the public for help in identifying who is responsible for illegally killing a bull elk at Bandelier National Monument.

Officials say the bull elk was illegally killed within monument boundaries between early Thursday, September 28 and Friday, September 29. The killing happened on State Road 4, about half-a-mile east of the Cerro Grande Trailhead, between mile markers 44 and 45.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bandelier Crime Tip Line at (505) 709-0070. A reward of up to $5,000 is offered for anyone who provides info leading to the arrest and correction of those responsible.