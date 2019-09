POJOAQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A $500 reward is being offered for information into vandalism at a New Mexico high school football field.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office says the Pojoaque football field and concession stand was ransacked last month. The goalposts were written on, and bleachers and trash were thrown onto the grass.

The sheriff’s office says the damage is estimated at $50,000.