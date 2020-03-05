Reward increased to $11K for information leading to Roswell murder suspect

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The reward for a murder suspect who disappeared with his 3-year-old son has gone up again.

Jorge Rico-Ruvira is wanted for the murder of his girlfriend Isela Mauricio-Sanchez in their Roswell home in January. He is believed to have fled with the couple’s son Osiel, possibly to Mexico.

The FBI already announced a $10,000 reward. Now Chavez County Crime Stoppers is adding another $1,000 on top of that. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at (575) 624-6770.