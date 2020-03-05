Live Now
WATCH KRQE AT 10PM

Reward increased to $11K for information leading to Roswell murder suspect

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The reward for a murder suspect who disappeared with his 3-year-old son has gone up again.

Jorge Rico-Ruvira is wanted for the murder of his girlfriend Isela Mauricio-Sanchez in their Roswell home in January. He is believed to have fled with the couple’s son Osiel, possibly to Mexico.

The FBI already announced a $10,000 reward. Now Chavez County Crime Stoppers is adding another $1,000 on top of that. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at (575) 624-6770.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞