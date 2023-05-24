SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor met with officials in Santa Fe to announce the re-establishment of a task force that targets organized crime.

The Organized Crime Commission will focus on the trafficking of guns, drugs, and humans. The governor has appointed Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman, Attorney General Raul Torrez, and other law enforcement officials to fight cartels and other organized crime in the state.

“We will focus as a commission on gun violence and the proliferation of gun trafficking in our communities. Taking on the cartel and their affiliates, and the criminal organizations that are poisoning pour people with fentanyl; and the crime of human trafficking that’s at our borders and throughout our state,” Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman said.

Part of the commission’s job will be to produce an annual report to the governor and Legislature with recommendations. The governor said the last major activity with the Organized Crime Commission was in 1978.