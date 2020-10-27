Reverse trick or treating in Farmington

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Since health experts say families should avoid trick or treating this year, the Farmington Police Department will bring the candy to them. Starting Wednesday, Oct. 28 through next Wednesday, Nov. 4, officers will be doing reverse trick-or-treating delivering goodie bags while out on patrol.

To participate, have your child decorate a pumpkin and hang in on your door. Residents in more rural areas can also drop it off at the police department lobby on 900 Municipal Drive.

