Reverse trick or treating in Farmington off to a good start

New Mexico

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Farmington Police Department says its reverse trick or treating is already off to a great start. Kayla Opperman shared a video of her six-year-old daughter, Austin, receiving a bag of candy at their front door.

Since Wednesday, officers have given out at least 300 packages on patrol and they’ll continue until Nov. 4. To get a bag of candy, print out the printable pumpkin picture from the FPD, and hang it outside your house. If you live in more rural areas, you can drop it off at the police station.

