Revamped opportunity scholarship proposal set to move forward

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The bill aimed at paying college tuition for all New Mexico high school graduates is moving forward but with some changes. House Bill 14 is designed to help cover the gap in funding not covered by the lottery scholarship.

That scholarship has failed to keep up with demand. However, since the opportunity scholarship’s introduction, the proposal has faced some changes.

It will be implemented in phases. In the first phase, which will start next year, the scholarship will only apply to those attending trade school or two-year colleges.

In phase two, which will start in 2021, those attending four-year colleges will also be included. The bill cleared its first Senate committee on Monday morning and will be heard by another committee later this week.

