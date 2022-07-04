SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After two years of navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual burning of the Zozobra is looking for a full return to form in 2022. Just 59 days away, organizers are now pre-selling tickets to the event planned for Friday, September 2.

2022 will mark the 98th burning of the Zozobra. This year, the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe is saying “goodbye” to COVID-19 related restrictions that were central to events of the last two years.

In 2020, the Zozobra was exclusively broadcast for remote or virtual audiences. In 2021, the event was capped at 10,000 attendees who were all required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

Again, those past restrictions are gone for the 2022 event, which will take place the Friday before the Labor Day holiday at the usual location: Fort Marcy Park in Santa Fe. According to the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe, proceeds from the event will go toward supporting kids in Santa Fe.

Exclusive to this year’s event, organizers are promising a “rockin’ 90s dance party.” According to a Facebook post by the event, this year’s Zozobra will mark “the 1990s era of Zozobra’s life by celebrating the boy band and Pokémon decade with hours of live entertainment and 90s smash hits streaming on ginormous screens towering over the venue!”

Online, early purchase general admission tickets for the 2022 Zozobra are priced at $18 for New Mexico residents after a new $6 dollar discount for locals. Kids 10 and under are still free.

Non-resident ticket prices are $24 total ($20 for the ticket, plus a $4 processing fee.) Several other ticket packages are available online at the Zozobra event’s official burnmygloom.com website.