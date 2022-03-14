NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The man charged with raping and killing a six-year-old Rio Rancho girl is expected to go back on trial this week. Jury selection for Leland Hust’s retrial was scheduled to begin on Monday with opening statements set for Wednesday.
Hust was arrested in 2018 after police said he killed Ariana Jade Romeo. A jury acquitted Hust on first-degree murder last July but was deadlocked on child abuse resulting in death and rape. The retrial is scheduled to last through March 25.