RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A K-9 that used to work with the New Mexico State Police (NMSP) has passed away. The retired K-9, Duuk, had gotten out of his yard and was hit by a car.

Duuk worked as a criminal apprehension and explosive detection canine for the NMSP. He was a part of several large-scale events.

Handler Sergeant Garbiel Luna said the two became partners in 2013.

When Duuk retired in 2020, he went to live with Luna and his family. The family said Duuk escaped the Rio Rancho home’s yard on Friday. They spent all weekend looking for him.

On Tuesday, they found out Duuk had been hit and killed by a vehicle on Friday night. Luna said he’s biased, but Duuk was the “best K-9 ever.”