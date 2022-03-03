LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The second victim, Frank Lovato, killed during Wednesday’s crash was a retired firefighter from Las Vegas, N.M. Lovato worked for more than two decades as a firefighter, serving his community.

Las Vegas Fire Deputy Fire Chief, Steven Spann says Lovato was a kind man who was always willing to lend a hand. “He was a great guy. I met him a few times and he was always that kind of guy that was down to earth, always had a story to tell the guys couldn’t say enough about him, he was the prime example of what brotherhood is in the fire department,” said Spann.

Lovato’s career began back in 1977 at the age of 18 when he became a volunteer firefighter. At the age of 24, he was hired full-time to the City of Las Vegas Fire Department and after working his way up the ranks.

Lovato eventually became an engineer within the department until his retirement in 2006. Even after his retirement, Lovato kept caring about his community.

“Everyone was family, he took care of everyone he would still come by even after retirement and come visit the guys always had time for a cup of coffee even when a firefighter retires they are still a firefighter,” Spann said.

The whole department is still feeling the loss and have been in contact with Lovato’s family offering their support. In his honor, the Las Vegas Fire department is retiring badge number 27.