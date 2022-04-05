SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former firefighter is recovering after falling victim to a fire himself. Ted Bolleter, retired as an Assistant Chief of the Santa Fe Fire Department in 2010. A fire to his home on Friday night left him with burns to his hands, feet and face.

The fire chief says it took about 20 minutes for the fire to destroy everything in the house.

“I think it’s going to be a long time before this family feels normal, it took a lot out of them,” Brian Moya Chief of Santa Fe Fire Department said.

Family members said the fire started when wind blew an ember from a fire pit onto their patio furniture. Bolleter is being treated at UNM Hospital.