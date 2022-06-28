SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Retired teachers and college professors can now return to the classroom without losing their pensions. The Educational Retirees Return to Work Act official takes effect this Friday. Under the new law, educators can teach for three or more years in a public school, college or university without giving up their retirement benefits.

Previously, teachers had to suspend their retirement or work part-time and earn less than $15,000. The new return-to-work program allows retirees to go back to work without salary or work hour limits. Lawmakers approved the bill this past legislative session, saying it will help ease the state’s teacher shortage. To participate in the program, retirees must apply with the New Mexico Educational Retirement Board and be approved prior to beginning work.