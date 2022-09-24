NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A retired commander who served in New Mexico has passed away. The Bernalillo County Fire and Rescue reported his death on Saturday.

Retired Commander Daniel Bourne who worked for the Bernalillo County Fire and Rescue has died, the rescue said.

The department said Comd. Bourne became a firefighter in 1988, and in 1997, he was promoted to lieutenant. He eventually retired as a battalion commander in 2008.

After his retirement, the department said Bourne spent his time as a member of a nonprofit that provides relief during disasters and humanitarian crises.

The department noted their thoughts that go out to Bourne’s family in a statement. That can be seen below.