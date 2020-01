SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police department is planning to make changes to its issues with handling evidence.

Friday night, the City released a new report from SCS Northwest Consulting Services. An inspector looked into the department’s main evidence room back in September. He found the staff is undertrained, items are not held in a logical order, not all drugs and firearms are being stored properly, and there are no cameras or alarms.

The City says it plans on making changes quickly.