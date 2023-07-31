TAOS COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – For years, Taos County has been working to fix up their historic plaza courthouse with construction moving along slowly.

“It had been sitting, it had been rented out to a private tenant after it was vacated by the county in 1969. It had been kind of neglected and the commission at the time had wanted to bring it back to life,” said Taos County Construction Administrator, Richard Sanchez.

Sanchez mentioned the building, which was built in the 1930’s, has historical importance to the town and county. They hope to bring it into the 21st century safely. One of the main goals is to make the building ADA compliant by adding new restrooms, entrances, and more. “There’ll be an elevator so people that are mobility impaired can get up on the second floor and view the court room. Along with new ac and sprinklers for fire suppression,” Sanchez added.

The county has $5 million to work with. While the design phase is complete, construction is going on in phases as funding is available. The hope is to restore it to look as original as possible. Taos county said there’s been some roadblocks that weren’t expected, including some vigas, which were rotting and unrecoverable. Demolition on those could be finished in the next 2 weeks.

When the renovations are completed, the county plans to use it as a public space. One idea is to make it a museum. There is no word on when the project could be completed.