Restaurants slowly reopening in Roswell

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Restaurants in New Mexico have been able to have customers dine-in for a week now at 50% capacity.

“It was great, I definitely missed it. It was still a lot of people” said Jade Norris.

While some restaurants have been open for a week, others have been taking their time to make sure all of their employees understand the new cleaning standards. Peppers Bar & Grill owner, Adam Roe just opened because he was so concerned about the new regulations.

“We’re just so glad it’s been you know, It’s been kinda brutal missing our customers and not being able to come to work, and of course financially it’s been somewhat not easy,” said Adam Roe.

Nationally restaurants and bars added nearly 1.4 million jobs back in May. It’s too early to tell how many jobs were added back in the last week since restaurants were able to have dine-in customers. Restaurants around Roswell say they have seen a stream of business even though they are only allowed to have 50% capacity.

“To relax, take some time out and just order food and not have to rush home, change in scenery and everything. It was great for me” said Jade Norris

Some customers we spoke with said it was not just about the food but also the environment, and just the fact that they have not been able to eat out in so long, they just had to sit down and have a meal. The restaurants we spoke with said they are extremely thankful for the support from the local community during these hard times.

“It’s been busy since we first opened, so yeah we’re really appreciative for that as well” said Adam Roe

In a recent KRQE poll 50% pf people still said they will wait to go back into a restaurant to dine-in. Restaurants hope they can survive until restrictions are lifted even more.