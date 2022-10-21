EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – Edgewood town officials are trying to prevent the school district from tearing down an old building. The town and other organizations have used the old Edgewood elementary for various events and activities since the Moriarty-Edgewood School District closed its doors. The district says it is no longer financially feasible to maintain the building and it would be cheaper to tear it down.

During a special meeting Thursday, the Edgewood town commission voted unanimously to designate the building as a historic landmark. Commissioners say they want to work with the district to find a solution that satisfies both parties which could include the town buying the building.