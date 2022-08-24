NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – People in Dixon and Taos have been hit hard by recent flooding. Streets and yards are under several feet of water and mud in some places.

Small towns have gone through flooding before, but some are saying they’ve never seen anything like this. Water has seeped into homes, and gardens have been covered in mud, destroying plants.

Dixon Cooperative Market Store Manager Clark Case said he’s lived in Dixon for 30 years, but he’s never seen flooding like this. Firefighters are claiming the flood is a result of the Embudo River breaching and spilling into the town.

Meanwhile, Taos was hit hard by flash flooding. Heavy rains overflowed Arroyos and pushed water into homes. Some homes were damaged or destroyed, and flood waters washed out roads.

Northern New Mexico is being hit hard by runoff from the Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire Burn Scar, but that’s not what’s leading to the flooding in Taos. Residents said they are doing their best to get through the floods.

The Dixon Fire Department had to rescue a woman who had her home surrounded by water. Despite the heavy floods, there have been no reported injuries. Since Friday, that area has seen close to 3 inches of rain. During monsoon season, they usually get around 8 inches.