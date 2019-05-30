Residents encouraged to participate in “Lights Out Alamogordo”

In support of the Great Southwest Star Party event being held at the New Mexico Museum of Space History in Alamogordo, a proclamation will ask all citizens to refrain from using nonessential exterior lights.

Alamogordo Mayor Richard Boss is expected to make the announcement to turn off all nonessential exterior lights at 9 p.m. Saturday, June 1 to reduce the city’s light pollution. The purpose of “Lights Out Alamogordo” is to raise awareness of light pollution in the community. 

The public is encouraged to join astronomers at the museum on Sunday, June 2 at 6 p.m. for a presentation followed by a star party around 8:30 p.m.

