RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Environmental advocates are urging New Mexico Gas Company to scrap a proposed natural gas storage facility outside Albuquerque. A hearing is scheduled next week for state regulators to consider the plan to build the facility on the outskirts of Rio Rancho just north of Double Eagle Airport.

Thursday, a group of residents delivered a petition to the gas company. They argued the cost to customers would not outweigh the benefits and expressed concern about the environmental impacts. The gas company said the local facility will help prevent price hikes by keeping gas here in the Metro instead of relying on storage facilities in Texas. The hearing will start on Monday.