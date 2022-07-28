NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – People in northern New Mexico who are still recovering from the Calf Canyon Hermits Peak Fire are now dealing with devastating flooding in the burn scar area. Roads are washed out and property and the rain isn’t expected to let up any time soon.

Video shows flooding up by Rincon Montoso by Sapellothat has swallowed up people’s property. As of Thursday, the road leading to that community is still experiencing an overflowing culvert. “It’s been one hundred, fifty to one hundred feet across at times maybe four feet deep, its washing boulders logs, it washing water down the river down the place,” said James Clifford, resident.

Residents say they’ve never seen anything like it. “I’ve lived here for 50 years, I’ve never seen…this is like a 500-year flood, not a 100-year flood,” said Clifford.