Mora, N.M. (KRQE) – Most of New Mexico is in for a wet few days, and some residents living near the Hermit’s Peak Calf Canyon burn scar are concerned about what’s to come. With a few more days of rain expected, officials aren’t sure how much more water the burn scare can take.

“I don’t think that any of us can really sleep in peace because it’s raining day and night,’ said Mora County commissioner, Veronica Serna. Serna has been monitoring the situation closely, she says rivers in the area are pretty much to capacity and filled with debris.

She’s received dozens of pictures and videos updating her on what problem areas look like so far. Crews are prepping sandbags and emergency personnel in advance. Unfortunately, Verna says when it comes to burn scar flooding it’s not an if, but a when. “You know it’s a double-edged sword. You get moisture and it reduces the risk of fire, however it increases the risk of flooding,” said Serna.

Verna says the state delivered about a thousand sandbags for use over the next few days and moving into monsoon season. Those are being distributed as needed. Weather forecasts flash flood watches and up to around two inches of rain will be possible in that area over the next few days.