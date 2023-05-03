CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – On Wednesday, there was a deadly fire in Clovis. The police department said two children died.

On Wednesday around 9:35 a.m., police officers and fire crews were called to the 200 block of Axtell Street for a fire.

Officers and deputies reported seeing a home with flames on the bottom floor. They were told two children were inside. They tried to go inside the home to rescue them, but the smoke and fire prevented them from getting past the entrance.

Fire crews with Clovis Fire Department arrived and extinguished the fire. The two children inside died. The police expressed their condolences.

We want to express our most sincere condolences to the family of these two children as the loss of innocent lives is devastating not only to the family but also to the community. We ask you to keep the family and those affected by this tragedy in your thoughts. Clovis Police Department

The 9th Judicial Major Crimes Unit, the Clovis Police Department, and the State Fire Marshalls Office are investigating. Any information about the fire can be reported to the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921, Clovis Police Department Tip411, or the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.