Research from Los Alamos National Lab aims to help farmers fight frost

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos National Lab says research could help New Mexico farmers in the winter months. Scientists are looking at the effect of frost on different crops and ways to prevent it. Frost can happen as late as April, killing crops as they are just beginning to flower.

So they’re collecting data including temperatures on New Mexico farms throughout the year. They say irrigation and location play a big role. “Let us identify things like where does the wind come from? Are there colder temperatures coming off the river? And what kind of barriers could you potentially put up to block that? What sort of flood irrigation should you do? When should you do your flood irrigation?” said Brandon Crawford of Earth Systems Observations.

Not only will this help farmers avoid damage to their crops but all of the data collected will help them predict what is likely to happen in the future.