ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pit bull is recovering after being found in Las Cruces with severe burns on her back. It’s a mystery how Winnie, a three-year-old pit bull got the burns.

Clint Thacker, Executive Director with Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley, said she was found on the side of the road in Las Cruces and dropped off at the animal center. Due to them already caring for 400 animals, they were unable to help her.

They reached out to Pitties and Kitties Rescue of New Mexico for help. Holly Dusthime is the founder of the foster based rescue in Albuquerque and said they met Winnie in Socorro, giving her a second chance at life. She was taken to the vet where they discovered she was pregnant.

The vet used Winnie’ loose skin to cover the open wounds on her back. “They were able to stitch it up so that she doesn’t have a huge wide open wound because it’s all down her back,” said Dusthime.

Because Winnie was a stray, they’re unable to determine who may be responsible for her burns. That means it’s unlikely anyone will ever face charges for the suspected abuse. Winnie will be available for adoption in a few months.