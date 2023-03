NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Albuquerque Mountain Rescue and Cibola Search and Rescue partnered to rescue a skier who was lost in the Sandia Mountains. They say they were able to track, find and get the lost skier to warmth.

Albuquerque Mountain Rescue also says they found several vehicles that were stranded in about two feet of snow along NM 165. Officials want to remind the public that regular excursions into the mountains can quickly become serious due to bad weather and not being prepared.