ANGEL FIRE, N.M. (KRQE) – A deer found itself in a perilous position after wandering onto a partially frozen lake. The Angel Fire Fire Department showed up at Monte Verde Lake this weekend after the animal fell on the ice and could not get up.

Rescue swimmer Jarred Johnson carefully crawled out and got ahold of the deer’s legs. The crew successfully dragged the pair back to land. The deer was not injured and released back into the wild.