Republican Party of New Mexico takes strong stance supporting Pres. Trump

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Republican Party of New Mexico is now wearing its support for President Donald Trump. Although, even some Republicans and Trump supporters have a problem with their stance.

“Heaven is equated to a trump rally and it kind of raises him to a level I don’t think is healthy,” said Blair Dunn, an Albuquerque attorney, Republican and Trump supporter.

“I don’t view heaven is something that’s fueled by lies or name-calling. That’s just not my conception of what heaven is and that’s what I equate a Trump rally to,” said Andrew Aragon, a conservative voter.

The Republican Party of New Mexico designed the shirts that say, “Is this heaven? No, it’s a Trump rally.”

“You can’t really then take a candidate or a president, to the level of being God and this is heaven. That is just too close to deifying a president and in this country, we don’t believe in that kind of stuff,” said Dunn.

“If it’s theological concerns, we answer no on the back, it’s not,” said Chairman Steve Pearce, with the NMGOP.

“If it’s just that they don’t like something edgy coming from the Republican Party, you got me, this is edgy,” said Pearce.

Still, Dunn, and other Republicans chiming in on social media, can’t back the shirt even though they back Trump.

“Hopefully, President Trump is elected to a second term but that’s where it should end. That should be the end of it. we’re not electing a king here who will be around forever,” said Dunn.

Pearce says they’ve been selling more T-shirts since the controversy erupted on Twitter. You can get them at the NMGOP headquarters.