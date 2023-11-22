NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fourteen years after former Gov. Bill Richardson abolished the death penalty in New Mexico, one Republican lawmaker is proposing to bring it back.

“Right now, New Mexico is plagued with a wave of violent crime,” said Republican Rep. John Block of Otero County. “If we truly care about fixing the crime issue, if we truly cared about ensuring that New Mexicans are safe, then every single option should be put back on the table.”

Block hopes adding back capital punishment will act as a deterrent for criminals. “Maybe before pulling that trigger, or stabbing that person, or raping that person, they would think twice about it because they could end up on death row,” said Block.

The bill outlines that not every crime would be eligible for the death penalty. “The draft that I put forward is to ensure the violent offenders are the ones being punished, so once you have been convicted of one of these heinous crimes then and only then would you be eligible for the death penalty,” said Block.

Block shared examples of local cases he says would have qualified for the punishment had this bill been in place, like the death of 10-year-old Victoria Martens in Albuquerque in 2016. “If this happened again in another community, this would be used to ensure that that person would be held accountable,” said Block.

However, he hopes the state shapes up before something like that happens again. “We’re not intending for this to be used a lot. I hope not, because I hope we have a lot fewer crimes that would be eligible,” said Block.

Block said that it’s not just Albuquerque that’s facing a crime problem. “No, that’s across the entire state now. It’s all over the city of Albuquerque; it’s in my district in Alamogordo; it’s in Las Cruces; it’s all over New Mexico,” said Block.

KRQE News 13 reached out to both the New Mexico House and Senate for comment but has not heard back.

When Richardson repealed the death penalty he stated in part, “I do not have confidence in the criminal justice system as it currently operates to be the final arbiter when it comes to who lives and who dies for their crime.” He went on to state, “The system to impose the ultimate penalty must be perfect and can never go wrong.”