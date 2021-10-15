Report tracks federal response to human trafficking in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new report shows the number of human trafficking cases prosecuted in New Mexico were down last year compared to the year before and this raising concern from the groups working to fight the crime. The 2020 report shows no new human trafficking cases from New Mexico were filed in federal courts and in 2019 there were two.

The report also shows none of the suspects were charged with forced labor or ordered to pay restitution after a conviction. The Human Trafficking Institute says this shows how the federal system holds traffickers accountable.

They say much more needs to be done. Read the full New Mexico report online.