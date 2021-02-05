Report: Thousands of evictions possible in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new report suggests residents in Santa Fe should prepare for a possible tsunami of evictions. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Chainbreaker Collective, a nonprofit in Santa Fe presented some troubling data at this week’s city council meeting.

According to the report, 5,700 people are at risk of losing their housing when evictions resume. Right now, rent is temporarily on a freeze after city officials enacted a moratorium to provide relief to renters.

Experts say once that order expires at the end of March, thousands could face eviction. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a federal moratorium that was extended until March 31. The Federal Housing Associations also extended its ban on evictions from properties through FHA single-family mortgages through March 31.