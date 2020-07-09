News Alert
Heat stress advisory issued as New Mexico expected to see 100-degree temperatures

Report shows increase in misconduct complaints against Santa Fe Police Department

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new report shows complaints against the Santa Fe Police Department are on the rise. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the department received 58 misconduct complaints against its officers.

That marks a three-year high for the agency which had 44 complaints in 2018 and 46 in 2017. The complaints range from breaking the personal code of conduct to use of force. The report comes amid increased scrutiny of officer misconduct across the nation.

According to the New Mexican, the report is part of an annual data review that also includes crime statistics and the number of calls officers respond to. However, the report doesn’t offer details on specific allegations officers faced but classifies investigation findings conducted by the department’s Professional Standards Unit.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the city and police department have a worker confidentiality policy that shields officer investigations and disciplinary actions from the public.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss