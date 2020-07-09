Report shows increase in misconduct complaints against Santa Fe Police Department

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new report shows complaints against the Santa Fe Police Department are on the rise. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the department received 58 misconduct complaints against its officers.

That marks a three-year high for the agency which had 44 complaints in 2018 and 46 in 2017. The complaints range from breaking the personal code of conduct to use of force. The report comes amid increased scrutiny of officer misconduct across the nation.

According to the New Mexican, the report is part of an annual data review that also includes crime statistics and the number of calls officers respond to. However, the report doesn’t offer details on specific allegations officers faced but classifies investigation findings conducted by the department’s Professional Standards Unit.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the city and police department have a worker confidentiality policy that shields officer investigations and disciplinary actions from the public.