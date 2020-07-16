Report: Rio Arriba County sheriff loses law enforcement certification

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Arriba County sheriff has lost his law license. The New Mexican reports the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy voted Thursday morning to suspend Sheriff James Lujan’s certification. Lujan is facing charges of obstruction for allegedly trying to take over a police scene involving his friend Phillip Chacon, back in March, and for refusing to comply with a search warrant to hand over his cell phones. The sheriff’s job is an elected position so he can’t be fired. Without a certification, he is limited to what actions he can take as sheriff but can still hold the office.

