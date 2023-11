NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Outdoor recreation continues to bolster the state according to data released from last year. The Bureau of Economic Analysis released an economic analysis from 2022 that showed a 1.8% growth in the outdoor recreation economy in New Mexico.

The report also showed the industry earned more than $2.4B for the state and accounted for nearly 28,000 jobs. The data revealed that 2022 was the largest record measure for outdoor recreation contribution to the GDP.