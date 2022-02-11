NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An officer has been shot in the East Mountains Friday morning, according to a tweet from New Mexico State Police. At this time the officer’s conditions are unknown. However, he was transported to an area hospital. Police have not released any information on what led up to the shooting.

The scene is near the Sedillo bridge. Suspects are still at large in the area. No information has been released about the suspects. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more information is released.