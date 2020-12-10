Report: New Mexico’s October unemployment rate below Great Recession peak

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s unemployment rates have been slowly improving since the summer when the unemployment rate was 12.7% in July. The unemployment rate in October was below the Great Recession peak’s unemployment rate of 8.3% in 2010. Nationally, the unemployment rate in October was 6.9%, better than 7.9% in September. The national rate a year ago was 3.6%.

According to an October Labor Market Review from the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions, the state of New Mexico lost 54,700 jobs between October 2020 and October 2019. That’s a 6.3% decline in year-over-year non-farm employment. According to the review, only two states in the western region fared worse with California at -7.7% and Nevada at -8.0%. By contrast, Utah only dropped 0.5% and Arizona, 2.5%.

The unemployment rate is higher for men than for women in New Mexico: 8.4% versus 7.8%. According to the review, the younger the worker, the more likely they are to be unemployed. However, 16 to 19-year-olds were the only age group the unemployment rate declined in October from September.

New Mexico’s unemployment rate by demographic category (Courtesy of New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions’ Labor Market Review)

Geographically, unemployment rates ranged from a low of 3.6% in Los Alamos County to a high of 13.5% in Luna County. Four out of New Mexico’s 33 counties still have unemployment rates of higher than 10%: Lea, Luna, McKinley, and Taos counties. However, there were ten counties with 10%+ unemployment rates in September.

New Mexico unemployment rates by county (Courtesy of New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions’ Labor Market Review)

According to the review, federal and state government segments added jobs in October 2020 compared with October 2019. Retail trade and non-durable goods manufacturing were the other segments to increase. The hardest-hit segments continue to be Mining & Logging at -29.0% year over year and Leisure & Hospitality at-20.8%.

The New Mexico Economic Development Department’s Job Training Incentive Program approved almost $1.9 million in funding to create 114 jobs and one intern position; that’s about half of the dollars approved in September. Eleven companies are recipients: the largest gainer, TORC Robotics in Albuquerque, picked up 60 jobs. Affordable Solar Installation in Albuquerque added 19 jobs and an intern; two companies in Las Vegas will benefit: Barela Timber Management with six jobs and High Plains Processing with one job; New Mexico Wineries in Deming will gain seven positions; Specifica in Los Alamos will add six; Marty’s Meals in Santa Fe will pick up four jobs; Albuquerque companies include Supply One with five jobs, Twistle with four and Build With Robots with one new position.

According to the review, there were no reported closings or job losses. The film industry is back, with the Netflix feature film production ‘The Harder They Fall’ filming in Santa Fe. That production employs 500 New Mexico crew members and 312 local background performers. Ascent Aviation Services plans to begin airplane repair and maintenance in Roswell. They will hire 130 employees in the first year, with a total of 360 over the next five years.

Earning opportunities for women in New Mexico (Courtesy of New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions’ Labor Market Review)

According to the same review, with data from the 2010 and 2019 ACS 1-year estimates released by the Census Bureau, women earned almost 10% more than men in the computer and mathematical occupation groups and it’s also the top paying group with women earning a median wage of $66,113 in 2019. The review also reports that farming, fishing, and forestry occupations had lower earnings for women than compared to men.

Lastly, 3% of veterans in New Mexico were unemployed in 2019 and New Mexico was ranked 22nd in the U.S. for the lowest unemployment rate of veterans.

Latest New Mexico News