NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The latest federal annual assessment on homelessness shows New Mexico experienced a relatively big increase in homelessness from 2022 to 2023. The report is from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

HUD estimated 3,842 were experiencing homelessness in New Mexico at the start of 2023. They estimate Arizona and Colorado each had over 14,000 people experiencing homelessness and that Texas had more than 27,000.

An image from the HUD report gives a snapshot of homelessness in New Mexico.

Although New Mexico had a comparatively small number of people experiencing homelessness, HUD says New Mexico actually had a large percentage increase from 2022 to 2023. New Mexico saw a 50% increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness last year, HUD says.

Of those in New Mexico who are experiencing homelessness, over 200 of them are veterans, HUD estimated – and more than half of them were unsheltered. And many of the people in New Mexico experiencing homelessness were chronically homeless, meaning they have been without a home for at least a year or have had at least four episodes of homelessness totaling more than 12 months in the last three years, according to HUD.