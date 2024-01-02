ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new report by doxo INSIGHTS reveals the state of the nation’s household utility market. New Mexico’s household utility market accounts for more than $2.6 billion, the report notes.

The data comes from millions of utility bills across the nation. It shows that New Mexicans pay an average of $357 per month for utilities.

That’s just above the national average of $351 per month. And New Mexicans pay around $3,342 per year for utilities, on average.

The cheapest states for utilities were Mississippi, South Dakota, North Carolina, Missouri, and Georgia. The most expensive were Hawaii, Maine, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Vermont, the data shows.

At the city level, Minneapolis, Minnesota was the cheapest city. Milwaukee, Wisconsin was the most expensive, with an average bill of $538 per month. Albuquerque paid an average of $380 per month.