Report: New Mexico back to 49th in nation in child poverty

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – A child-advocacy group says New Mexico’s child poverty rate rose slightly and continues to rank near the bottom nationally.

New Mexico Voices for Children released Wednesday the 2019 New Mexico Kids Count Data Book that found 26% of the state’s children in 2018 remained at or below the federal poverty line. That places the state back to 49th nationally in child poverty.

A similar study last year showed New Mexico ranked 48th. The report found 30% of the state’s Hispanic children were living in poverty, as were 41% of New Mexico’s Native American children.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

