Report names ENMU as safest campus in New Mexico

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A new report says Eastern New Mexico University has the safest campus in the state.

The security company, YourLocalSecurity, used data from the U.S. Department of Education’s Campus and Security and the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report to consider factors like hate crimes, property crimes, violent crimes, and violence against women. The company reports that it found the overall crime score for ENMU in Portales was low compared to other schools.

After analyzing more than 1,000 colleges the report ranks ENMU at 190 for the safest college campuses nationwide. Brigham Young University topped the report as the safest college campus in the nation.

