Report: LANL lost track of 250 barrels containing nuclear waste

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE)- A state report is claiming the Los Alamos National Laboratory lost track of 250 barrels filled with nuclear waste.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the contractor who has been in charge of lab operations for the past year. The New Mexico Environment Department listed 19 violations of Triad National Security LLC’s permit.

One of which involved the shipment of 250 barrels of predominantly mixed waste to the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in Carlsbad without tracking them. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the mixed waste contains low-level radioactive waste along with other hazardous materials.

Inspectors reportedly found records that still listed the waste at the lab. Officials say they didn’t update the shipping data because they were waiting for WIPP to say it received the waste.

According to a lab spokesman, there was no public health or safety risk and the inventory is now correct and that shipping updates will now be completed when waste leaves the laboratory. However, the executive director of Nuclear Watch New Mexico says that the mistake was another critical error in a series of mistakes.

It’s unclear if there has been any disciplinary action taken.