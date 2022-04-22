EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – Jessica Campbell has already been charged for allegedly setting a series of fires inside the Edgewood Walmart in November 2021 but now the state fire marshal suggests she may have had help. Authorities said from the beginning that there were three fires set in the store.

The report from the state fire marshal said the first fire was started in the women’s restroom. They said it looked like someone had put the trash can in the handicapped stall and lit all the paper products in it. The second fire was started in the automotive department. A cardboard box was found on the floor with a fire starter stick next to it. The third fire began in the grocery department in the paper towel and plate aisle. That fire was so intense that the metal shelves melted.

The fire marshal then turned to video surveillance and noticed two women setting all three fires. KRQE News 13 contacted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms to see if they were looking to arrest a second person in connection to the fire. They said they do not comment on active investigations.

Jessica Campbell was indicted on federal arson charges. Store employees recognized her from previous shoplifting incidents. She was arrested in early April following an incident at the same Walmart and a chase with Edgewood police.