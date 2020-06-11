Report: Bullet that killed New Mexico Mennonite woman fired from airman’s rifle

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities say the bullet that killed a Mennonite woman from Farmington belonged to the gun of the airman charged in her murder.
Sasha Krause, 27, disappeared from a Mennonite community near Farmington in January. Deputies found her shot dead at a campground outside of Flagstaff, Arizona in February. They arrested Mark Gooch, an Air Force airman and now say crime lab tests show the bullet matches a .22-caliber rifle that belonged to him.
Gooch has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.
