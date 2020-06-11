Report: Bullet that killed New Mexico Mennonite woman fired from airman’s rifle

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities say the bullet that killed a Mennonite woman from Farmington belonged to the gun of the airman charged in her murder.

Sasha Krause, 27, disappeared from a Mennonite community near Farmington in January. Deputies found her shot dead at a campground outside of Flagstaff, Arizona in February. They arrested Mark Gooch, an Air Force airman and now say crime lab tests show the bullet matches a .22-caliber rifle that belonged to him.

Gooch has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss